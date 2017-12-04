Landlord seeks to earn more rental money from Jamaica property

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

Hi, I am a bit fed up of tenants and wondered if there was any other way I can earn more rental money from my rental properties. I live in the USA and I spend far too much time and money traveling back and forth just to keep up with court dates.

My family members are unreliable, and the attornies and real estate agents are impossible. I get too many complaints from the tenants themselves. There must be a way to earn more rental income to keep up with the bills without the hassles.

Each time I speak to a Jamaica attorney, and a real estate agent, all they suggest is selling, selling, selling.

Suzette

RESPONSE: Dear Suzette,

Have you ever tried renting space for advertising to earn more rental money.

All you need to do is allow someone to use a section of your rented space for a fee to advertise their product. You can allow them to hang a banner or a sign for example on the roof, the fence or wall for a fee. See more on this website.

One step you need to take is, that you must first check with the parish council to see what signs are allowed in your given area.

Legal wiz

_________________________________________________________________________

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.

