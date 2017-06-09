How Much Do You Know about Aviator Charles Lindbergh Landing in Kingston Harbor?

The American aviator and hero Colonel Charles Lindbergh landed the first Pan Am Clipper in Kingston Harbor on December 1931. The aircraft was a four-engine Sikorsky S40, and it began the flying boat service from Miami, which continued during the years of World War II and expanded to Montego Bay. He was flying for Pan American Airways, making the longest non-stop flight over water by a commercial airliner in history. The trip took him from Miami to Kingston to Cristobal in Panama. Lindbergh was the first person to fly across the Atlantic Ocean and was the inaugurated many of the air routes in the Americas that were used for commercial travel.

Photo Courtesy @nytimes | Instagram