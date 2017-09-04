Need to get TRN for lawyer in Jamaica.

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I have been contacted by a solicitor in Jamaica, but they wont deal with me unless they receive my TRN (Tax Registration Number). So I just want some advice on obtaining my TRN as I live in the United Kingdom now?

I need information such as – can I get a TRN (Tax Registration Number) although I do not live in Jamaica; Do I have to be in Jamaica to apply; Can they send me the card if I send out the signed TRN application form?

I do have a brother out there, but if I can just apply for myself, that would be great.

Alden Paris

RESPONSE: Dear Alden,

You can apply for the TRN (Tax Registration Number) online. However the actual card must be collected in person by you or someone on your behalf. That person will need a letter notarised to prove you sent them. Better yet, you should send them a power of attorney document. That office does not mail out TRN cards.

Instructions for applying online are found on this site.

Legal Wiz

