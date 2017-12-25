I need help after Sutton Street court man served notices

Dear Legal Wiz,

My cousin met a man at the Sutton Street civil court who charged him $13,500 to serve a notice, and to prepare a summons for the tenant to go to court. After that another man he met at the door of the Court, charged $4,500 to serve another notice. I think my cousin is being scammed or something because all now the tenant has not left, nor any rent paid that the Judge ordered. The first man doesnt answer my calls. Up to now I do not think the tenant has been told by the Judge when to leave.

Are you interested in following it up, and making sure everything is ok for me?

May Fuller

Dear May Fuller

Before anyone can assist, the documents need to be reviewed. It is not necessary to give two notices. After a notice is served, and the matter goes to Court, the Judge signs a formal order in most cases. This formal order is served.

One has to look at the documents you have to see where in the process you are. If an order was made for monies to be paid, your cousin should take out a Judgement Summons.

I trust you are aware that there are several persons soliciting clients on the compound of the Sutton Street court, who are not employed by the Court, but rather do their own business.

Your cousin always has the option to go inside and speak with an official employee at the window for free guidance. Bailiffs officially contracted to the Court work for less fees than these private persons and monies paid to them are returned to you.

Our non-attorney team members usually step in only when persons are not able to go for one reason or another.

Legal Wiz

