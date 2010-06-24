The Seven Mile Beach is located on Jamaica’s western coast on the shores of Negril. It features golden sands hugged by the curved arrangement of the town on the longest continuous stretch of beach on the island. There is a lighthouse located at the end of the beach and majestic cliffs are visible further up the shore. A truly dramatic vista! Seven Mile Beach appeals to many travelers, including those looking to participate in active pursuits and social opportunities. Seven Mile Beach is also the perfect spot for tourists who want to avoid renting a car while on vacation, or for those who are enjoying longer stays, since it is located by many hotels, including the Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa, just 0.1 miles from the beach with 110 rooms). Seven Mile Beach is near Negril, so travelers staying in this area won’t have far to go to enjoy town life. Other hotels include

Hedonism II (0.2 miles, rooms), Sea Splash Resort (0.6 miles, 17 rooms), Grand Lido Negril Resort & Spa (0.9 miles, 212 rooms), Couples Negril (1.2 miles, 234 rooms),

Hotel Riu Tropical Bay (1.3 miles, 174 rooms), and Negril Cabins Resort (1.4 miles, 86 rooms).

Visitors to Seven Mile Beach can enjoy numerous water sports like scuba diving and snorkeling in the clear Caribbean waters. The beach can be crowded during peak tourist season, but its ambience is very relaxed, so it’s always a good place for vacationers. While the beach is a great location for a family visit, travelers should be aware than clothing is optional at Seven Mile Beach.

The beach offers many options for dining. For eclectic and international cuisine, visitors should try Margaritaville- Negril (2.3 miles SE), Kuyaba on the Beach (4.7 miles S), or Pier 1 (28.6 miles NE). For Caribbean and Jamaican food, visit Sweet Spice (5.1 miles S) and The Pelican (28.5 miles NE), respectively. Chinese food can be enjoyed at

Le Chalet (28.4 miles NE), while Marguerites (28.6 miles NE) has an excellent seafood menu. For American fare, The Brewery (28.6 miles NE) is a good choice. Additionally, many hotels will pack a picnic lunch for their guests to enjoy right on the sands.