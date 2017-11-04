New Brick-and-Mortar Jamaican Restaurant in San Francisco

San Francisco has a new choice in dining with the opening of the Scotch Bonnet’s new brick-and-mortar venue. Chef Abraham “OB” Matterson, a native of Jamaica, offers a menu displaying the flavors of his childhood in the downtown Rincon Center location. Still in its early phase, the space is turning out beautiful plates, burritos, patties and Jamaican a la carte times. Chef Matterson and his wife Lois Mattox-Matterson are the owners of the Scotch Bonnet food truck, a popular dining option parked on Sansome Street for workday lunches and available at Off the Grid locations in the Bay area in regular rotation. The food truck will continue to operate, says Matterson, but the logistics are still being worked out. Among the spicy recipes on offer at the new Scotch Bonnet restaurant are jerk chicken, curry goat, and curry shrimp. All are served with fried plantains, rice and peas, and salad. Non-alcoholic drinks are served along with homemade sorrel, a sweet hibiscus tea with ginger.

Photo Source: Scotch Bonnet San Francisco