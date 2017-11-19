New Jamaican Restaurant Opens in West Chester, Pennsylvania

Miss Winnie’s, a new Jamaican restaurant on East Main Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania, will have its grand opening on November 8, 2017. The venue plans to offer diners a variety of Jamaican dishes, both spicy and non-spicy. Among the Jamaican treats are Oxtail Stew, Curry Chicken, Beef Patties, and plantain tarts. Owned by Bert Johnson and his son Nick the restaurant will be open from 11 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday. Bert Johnson lived in Jamaica until the age of 15. His mother, Miss Winnie, taught him how to cook and was a “motherly figure” in her Jamaican community. According to Nick, Miss Winnie “always makes people feel welcome and part of the family.” This is the type of atmosphere the father and son intend to foster in their new business. Previously an engineer at Hewlett Packard, Bert decided to make good on his dream of opening a restaurant when his most recent work project ended.

Photo Source: Miss Winnie’s Jamaican Jerk and More