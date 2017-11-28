New Owner Brings Jamaican Homeland Flavors to Bar & Grill in Minnesota

A new owner is bringing a long-time restaurant venue in Becker, Minnesota, back to life. Rowan Brown has opened The Hideout Bar & Grill with a new menu and other significant changes. According to Brown, the changes involve staff, service expectations, and the quality of the food, but the biggest change is the cuisine on offer. The restaurant will feature three types of dishes: Asian, Jamaican, and All-American. Brown notes that his pad thai is one of the most popular dishes, with his rasta pasta and jerk chicken also in demand. Brown’s goal in taking over the restaurant is to ensure that every diner enjoys a positive experience. To this end, exceptional service is a priority. People in the Becker area have been very supportive of Brown and his team, he says, and he expressed thanks to the communities of Big Lake, Becker, and Monticello for patronizing his restaurant.

A recent Yelp review by Bill H. gave The Hideout four out of five stars: ” Under new management. Food was great and staff attentive.” And on Facebook, Ashley Dahl gave the restaurant five stars: “My husband and I were mad impressed! We are pretty new to Big Lake and had never been, and I was a little skeptical with the three styles of food (Jamaican, Asian, and American) but they do amazing work!! We got the sample platter appetizer and I tried the Jerk Chicken wrap and I can’t wait to go back. Friendly staff, great prices, welcoming environment, and seriously, the food was delicious. 10 outta 10 would eat here again. Amazing job Hideout, we’ll be back!”