The New York Times Features Jamaica’s Film Industry

Jamaica has been a heaven for the film industry and it has been featured in many films including James Bond’s “Live and Let Die” in 1973 and “Cool Runnings” by Disney in 1993. The Caribbean Island can also be seen in films like “Papillon”, “Dark of the Sun”, and “Legends of the Fall”. Peter Polack’s new book “Jamaica, the Land of Film” talks about various films being shot and produced on the Island.

The book also sheds light on the famous scenes being shot at the tourist loved places in Jamaica, for example, the scene of Ursula Andress emerging in a white bikini from the sea in “Dr. No.”.

New York Times interviewed Peter Polacks about the book in which he highlighted various unique features of the Island that made it loveable for the music producers and directors. According to Mr. Polack, Jamaica has quite a history when it comes to films. In 1916, the most movie featuring the Island was released named “A Daughter of the Gods”. The high literacy rate, beautiful beaches, and natural beauty are the best features of the place. His favorite film location is Portland and the sentiment is shared by most of the filmmakers due to lush green fields and beaches. There’s a proper Jamaica Land of Film Tour licensed by Mr. Polack that takes tourists to places features in famous films.

According to him “Dr. No.” of the James Bond series really made a huge impact on the Island becoming a film enthusiasts’ favorite spot. The place is best for thrillers and romance. It is a great place for the tourists especially for the people of Portland. There are many Jamaicans who work in Portland and it would be a great experience for movie lovers to visit the Island.

