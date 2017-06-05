No will left by mom who passed on in Puerto Rico

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I am the only child for my late mother who has never been married. She passed in 2008 in a hospital in Puerto Rico. Her autopsy and death certificate were emailed to me, but no will. Her body was flown back to Jamaica where I buried her, but without the original death certificate. She has property etc, but she never made a will. She left no will and no directive. How do I proceed with the handling of her estate?

Jessie Krawl

RESPONSE: Dear Jessie,

Take the steps necessary to apply for a grant of administration so that you become the administrator/ administratrix of your deceased mom’s property. Such person will have legal authority just live an Executor to represent your mom’s interest as though she were alive. This is because there was no will left by your mom. To avoid complications, please endeavour to use a senior attorney-at-law practicing in Jamaica.

Legal Wiz

