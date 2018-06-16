Our Stories: I was a good employee but I’m a better employer – Romeich Major

In this installment of Our Stories, CEO of Romeich Entertainment, Romeich Major, shares how his first-hand experience with poor employer-employee relationships prompted his decision to become his own boss. For many people, Jamaica is pictured as an island paradise – white sandy beaches, a beautiful and vivacious culture, rich and wholesome food, and attractive people. And while that image is not far from the truth, if the lens is focused on the inspirational stories of ordinary Jamaicans, you’d find a sharper, richer and truer image of the Jamaican experience…this is Our Stories!

The belief that our personal experiences can shape us into becoming better versions of ourselves, in such a way that we can become mentors for others is true. Though the everyday norm is to believe that we are restricted by our unfortunate circumstances, Jamaicans are now adopting the mindset that they can use the negatives they encounter during the earlier parts of their lives, to foster positive outcomes for their future and that of others.

Meet Romeich Major: CEO of ROMEICH ENTERTAINMENT

He can relate to being faced with ungrateful employers who did not respect their employees; business leaders who didn’t allow for a good relationship between themselves and those they employed. Romeich wanted to change this approach and what better way to portray the traits he desired in a boss than to become a boss himself? When I sat down with Romeich, he said he does this by promoting the mantra ‘team-work makes the dream work”.

1. Did you enjoy being an employee?

My experience as an employee was not all bad. I remember being a car sales representative. I was an excellent sales representative and sold many cars, however, as an employee, you have to do as you’re told and many times I didn’t agree with my boss, because personally, I believed their approach was sometimes rubbish. For example, I believe persons should be paid when its “payday”, not when the boss or company feels like it and that employees should be appreciated and commended when they work exceptionally well.

2. That’s an excellent policy. The name of your company is Romeich Entertainment. Why did you decide to give the company your name?

Well, because it’s unique, and it’s the only name spelt like that.

3. How long has Romeich Entertainment been around?

Six years

4. So why did you decide to start your own business?

To be honest, I didn’t intend on pursuing any business. I just started designing clothes for fun, then I realised that people were noticing and were loving my designs. They would ask me how and where I got them and I would let them know I did them. They started making orders. I eventually started a small business and basically used my work ethic to transform it into a big company.

5. You mentioned work ethic, could you share your approach for individuals who have an interest in entrepreneurship?

Well, I am a simple man. You don’t have to be anyone great to make a start. I took something small and turned it into something bigger than expected because I believed in my product. I was willing to go forward. I was determined. My approach was to work smart and to give whatever it is I was doing, my best.

6. Do you believe you have taken a better approach as an employer than what you had experienced with your previous employers?

Yes, I pride myself on dealing with my employees with respect, I treat them true to who they are, and encourage them to put out their best; to be their best selves and I make sure to pay them on time.

7. Romeich Entertainment has grown exceptionally, but what is it like being a boss of so many?

It is sometimes stressful, dealing with different personalities but I love what I do and I love my team.

8. How do you handle negativity towards you?

I don’t pay any attention to it. I have no time.

9. What would you say motivates you the most?

My son & my workers, making sure they are fed, happy and paid.

10. Is there anything you dreamed of doing, outside of your business?

I’m living my dream, I’ve always wanted to do music internationally.

11. Where do you see Romeich Entertainment in 5 years?

…Just going with the flow, just going to continue working hard and having faith. To be honest, 90% of the goals I had set have been covered.

12. What advice would you give to a young, aspiring entrepreneur?

Be honest with yourself. Put out your best, no matter how big or small. I give the same amount of dedication to a ‘small’ task as I would to a larger one and to remember to always be appreciative.

Thank you for sharing your story Romeich!

