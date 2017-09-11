Outstanding defects work in Jamaica – need Court’s help

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I want to make a claim for defects work which remain outstanding to a new built property purchased in St Ann last year. What is the process for making a small claim in court in Jamaica? Many thanks Mrs White

Eleanor Rite

RESPONSE: Dear Eleanor,

You can do the following:

1. Decide whether you want monies for damage, or corrections to the faulty work by the workman or someone else

2. Gather your evidence, and proof of the value. Claims under one million dollars are for the parish court

3. Get a 16 dollar stamp

4. Visit the court office (the one that is relevant to the claim) with your stamp and outline of what happened. Parish Courts can only assist for claims under $one million in value

5. Bring proof of the damage and value

The court staff will assist you to draft your claim and to get a summons for value or for it to be corrected.

Legal Wiz

_________________________________________________________________________

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



