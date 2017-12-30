Oven Roasted Jerk Chicken Recipe

This recipe presents a way to get the flavor of Jamaican jerk chicken from an indoor oven instead of an outdoor grill. The result is a juicy roast chicken with Jamaican-style flavor derived from its marinade of hop peppers, cilantro, green onions, and spices.
- Preparation: 20 minutes, plus 4 hours marinating time
- Cooking time: 85 to 90 minutes
- Makes: Four servings
For Marinade
- 1 scotch bonnet, habanero or serrano chili pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 green onions, very thinly sliced
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
For the Chicken
- 1 chicken (3 lb./1.5 kg)
- Salt to taste
- Lime wedges for squeezing
Marinating the Chicken
- Combine the ingredients for the marinade (listed above) in a small bowl.
- Place the chicken in a shallow dish, breast side up with wings untucked from the body
- Brush the outside of the chicken with the marinade, coating it all over.
- Wrap the chicken in plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours, brushing from time to time with marinade that drips off the sides of the bird
- Preheat oven to 375 F.
- Remove chicken from marinade and et in shallow roasting pan, breast side up.
- Tie legs of the chicken together with kitchen string. Fold and tuck wings back under the body.
- Brush chicken with remaining marinade and season with salt.
- Roast 50 minutes.
- Baste with pan juices.
- Roast another 25 minutes, basting with pan juices again.
- Roast another 10 to 15 minutes, or until meat thermometer placed in the deepest part of the thigh without touching the bone reads 170 F.
- Place roasted chicken on plate loosely tented with aluminum foil and let rest for at least 10 minutes.
- Carve and serve with lime wedges and rice or white kidney beans.
Options: For those who do not want to chop up a hot pepper, it can be replaced with 1 teaspoon or more (to taste) of dried, crushed chili flakes. For less fiery taste, use 1 or 2 small-to-medium-sized jalapenos instead of the scotch bonnet, habanero, or serrano peppers.