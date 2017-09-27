Palladium Hotel Group announces its new resorts

Palladium Hotel Group’s newest addition to its portfolio of luxury five-star accommodations will introduce a brand new development to the northeast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Set to open in autumn 2018, the project will include a five-star family-friendly property, the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, and the adults-only TRS Coral Hotel, accompanied by a ‘Village’ comprising of a variety of restaurants, bars, kids clubs, and amphitheatre.

Located in the almost untouched region, in the most northern point of Cancun, Costa Mujeres distinguishes itself as an idyllic location for travellers to experience “virgin beaches”, crystal clear waters and an abundance of coral reefs and marine species. While this will be a completely brand new development, Palladium Hotel Group has maintained its ethos of sustainable tourism, executing extensive environmental studies to ensure minimal impact on the land, while maintaining the highest standard of quality at the properties.

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa will provide 673-rooms, alongside all of the five-star luxury services and facilities found at the other Grand Palladium properties, ideal for the whole family. A unique system of canals will allow guests to access all points of the resort by boat. Each room will boast a balcony or terrace overlooking the impressive views of the resort and out to sea. Some rooms will include premium features like direct access ‘swim-up’ pools or hydro massage hot tubs on their private balconies.

Offering a wide range of services, ideal for families, couples and groups, as well as state-of-the-art facilities for business trips or incentives, events, conferences and weddings, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa accommodates the needs of all guests. The property’s facilities feature nine restaurants to suit every taste, four swimming pools, one of them exclusive for children, as well as an impressive 16,000 ft2 convention centre with capacity for 1380 people. The resort will also offer a varied range of experiences, with activities such as snorkelling, diving, yoga and pilates, live music shows at the open-air terraces, special VIP service for families including a Family Selection Area as well as treatment at their world-class 51,020 ft2 Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness centre.

The 473-room TRS Coral Hotel will represent the rebrand of Palladium Hotel Group’s adults-only products, and the introduction of its new all-inclusive ideology and service aiming to provide ‘Infinite Indulgence’, with no limits, to all of its guests. The property’s well-lit modern style and architectural design is heightened by a discreet service tunnel network, out of sight of hotel guests, ensuring impeccable aesthetics and serenity. This innovative construction introduces a new and private hospitality experience, constructed three metres above sea level, to take advantage of the dramatic landscape and system of canals.

TRS Coral Hotel will provide adults with an exclusive and tranquil setting to rejuvenate and escape. Guests have access to the facilities and services offered at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and the Village, located close by, where they will be offered unlimited and preferential access.

The resort’s highlights include international culinary experiences at four á la carte restaurants in addition to the nine restaurants at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and an Ibiza style beach club with an infinity pool and poolside service, creating a glamourous, yet relaxing beachside retreat. Alongside the revitalising, world-class spa and fitness zone, guests can continue to be pampered and relax at the infinity pool with mesmerizing views overlooking the ocean.

Only 18 miles (35 minutes) from Cancun’s International Airport and being just 20 minutes from the city, the resort offers an ideal location, where guests can revel in the surrounding virgin beaches and mangroves, abundant with indigenous flora and fauna. This can be combined with the exuberant nightlife and rich cultural and gastronomic offerings of the nearby city. The region’s unique surroundings, coupled with the luxurious facilities, opens up an exclusive new destination hot spot for the UK market.