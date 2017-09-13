Palladium Hotels & Resorts Rebranding The Royal Suites

Palladium Hotels & Resorts is rebranding its adults-only luxury resorts known as The Royal Suites by Palladium to TRS Hotels. The rebrand includes a fresh and elegant look on property as well as an updated marketing campaign & logo. TRS Hotels will become independent of Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts while remaining true to the mission of offering the best adults-only luxury experience and personalized service at the current properties in the Dominican Republic and Mexico as well as the new Costa Mujeres property set to open in fall of 2018.

TRS Hotels revamp will include an increase in staff and an in-depth training program along with upscale amenities like guestrooms with swim-up rooms, dinner-and-a-show-themed restaurants and world-class beach clubs to highlight this elevated concept. The evolved TRS Hotels brand is designed for those looking for the ultimate adults-only experience and customized service and attention from all levels of staff.

“As the adults-only market in the Caribbean and Mexico continues to grow and expand, Palladium Hotels & Resorts looks to differentiate itself by evolving its adults-only brand, TRS Hotels,” said Jacques De Paep, Palladium Hotel Group Commercial Director for North America.

In addition to the rebranding, TRS Yucatan in Riviera Maya will be undergoing various upgrades and renovations from July 1 until November 15. These upgrades include completely renovated guestrooms, swim-up rooms, additional exclusive a la carte restaurants, a new infinity pool, and integration of the entire room stock of the former Grand Palladium Riviera Resort & Spa along with a Signature Beach Club. TRS Turquesa in Punta Cana will also be undergoing changes with the addition of a signature Beach Club, which is scheduled to open by December 1.

Along with attention to upscale amenities, luxury hospitality and desirable offerings like accommodating beach clubs, the redesigned brand boasts an ultimately guest centered experience where every service is designed specifically to fulfill each individual guest’s needs. As Palladium Hotels & Resorts continues to evolve, TRS Hotels drives to keep ultimate guest satisfaction at the forefront of this initiative.

TRS Yucatan and TRS Turquesa will begin their rebranding online in July featuring a simple and refined logo to represent the new and improved adults-only hideaways. On property rebranding will be completed by late Fall 2017.