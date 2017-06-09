We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Patty alone vs Patty & Cocoa bread. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote count:

Patty alone – 40%

Patty & Cocoa bread – 60%

Selected Comments:

S Thompson – Wid coco bread. Cut dung summa di pattie grease (no butta pan di bread)

M Smith – Tough one…hmmm….patty alone!

A Ashbourne – Patty and coco bread wins, best combination on a budget.

A Bogle – Patty alone I don’t need the cocoa bread.

S Murray – Patty & Cocoa bread brings back fond memories!!

