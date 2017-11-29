Performing Arts, Adult and Children’s Gospel Song Competitions Entry Deadline Fast Approaching

Friday, December 1 has been slated as the deadline for entries for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) National Festival of the Performing Arts, Jamaica Gospel Song and Jamaica Children’s Gospel Song Competitions.

“Each year we receive hundreds of entries for these competitions from across the island and with the deadline for the 2018 competitions fast approaching, we can’t wait to see the talent that will be unearthed from this upcoming crop participants.” Said Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the JCDC, Stephen Davidson.

“The competitions are open to individuals, schools, community groups, youth clubs, social clubs, performing arts clubs and church groups. And in addition to the invaluable experience and talent development that these competitions offer, all competitors have the opportunity to win cash prizes and awards.” Davidson continued.

Davidson also noted that while December 1 is the preliminary deadline for entries for these competitions, on spot entries will also be accepted at the competitions’ upcoming auditions.

Persons who wish to enter any of the JCDC Competitions can access entry forms, rules and competition guidelines from the JCDC website, www.jcdc.gov.jm, its Head Office at 3-5 Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10 or any Parish Offices across the island.

Entry forms for all JCDC Competitions should be submitted to the JCDC Head Office at 3-5 Phoenix Avenue, Kingston 10, or any of the parish offices island-wide.