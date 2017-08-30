Photo Highlights: Atlanta Jamaican Association (AJA) Independence Ball 2017

The Atlanta Jamaican Association (AJA) Independence Ball was held on Saturday, August 12 at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel (165 Courtland Street NE, Atlanta). Thirteen scholarships were awarded to college-bound students living in metro Atlanta and Jamaica. Her Excellency Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, delivered the keynote address. Also in attendance was the Honorable Franz Hall, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Jewel Scott, Esq., Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Atlanta, Dr. Neville Ying, representing the Diaspora Committee for Jamaica 55, along with diplomatic corps, Jamaican and Caribbean organizations, other dignitaries, sponsors, members and friends. Music for dancing was provided by Jamaica’s preeminent reggae band, the scintillating Fab 5.