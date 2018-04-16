Photo highlights from the Jamaica Carnival 2018 Road March

Jamaica Carnival 2018 Road March had all the elements of a great carnival. Blaring music, colourful costumes, and a large excited and interactive crowd kept the rhythm of the carnival going through the streets.

Revellers from Bacchanal Jamaica, Xamayca, Xodus, Frenchmen and others came out in their numbers and took over the streets of the capital city Kingston for a couple of hours. This year’s staging was a significant improvement over the past few years indicated by the spectator turn-out. It is clear that the Road March is on an upward trajectory and therefore only getting better. The overseas patronage was an indication of this growth as revellers were spotted from as far away as Israel, Amsterdam, Portugal with the Caribbean being as always well represented.