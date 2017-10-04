Photo Highlights from the Miami Broward Junior Carnival 2017

The Miami Broward Junior Carnival was held on Saturday, September 30 at Central Broward Regional Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Heritage TNT won the Miami Broward Junior Carnival band of the year 2017 for their hello Africa theme and performance. They also won Miami Broward Junior Carnival King and Queen of the year 2017. Nicholas Shand, of the band Gen X kids won for Male Individual for his portrayal of “DJ Nico” and Kyalah Buddington, of the band Natural Disasters won for female Individual for the portrayal of “Icecream, Cotton Candy and Cake”. Below are photo highlights: