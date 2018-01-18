Jamaican American Photographer to Display Work at London Exhibition

Jeana Lindo, a photographer who was born in the United States to Jamaican parents, has been selected to show her work at the Creative Debut x Ello exhibition in London. Lindo has always used the island and its culture as a source of inspiration for her work. Using photos taken in Jamaica, Lindo creates art that has relevance to her personal experience and history. She relies on the Jamaican cultural inspiration to create new work in watercolor, portraits, and textiles. Her recent work includes a collage series based on the West African folk character of Ananse the Spider, a character that is also popular in Jamaica. Lindo follows a Jamaican theatrical tradition in her series, in which she created backgrounds, props, and costumes for actors. She likens the feeling of this work as similar to the handcrafted, makeshift atmosphere of a children’s pop-up book. Creative Debut x Ello is a collaborative that showcases international artists through an ongoing display in partnership with Whitechapel Gallery’s First Thursdays activities in the neighborhood of Shoreditch in London.

For more than two years, Creative Debuts has staged exhibits designed to make art more accessible to the public while providing encouragement for emerging artists. The exhibits offer artists the chance to show their work at Creative Debuts x Ello, supporting the work by producing Limited Edition Prints of it, featuring it on the Creative Debuts website and social media, as well as on Ello’s homepage, email and social media. There will be 45 artists featured in the upcoming exhibition, which will open February 1, 2018.

Help Jeana get to London by making a donation on her Gofundme page.

Photo by Henry French