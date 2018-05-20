Jamaicans.com Privacy Policy

Jamaicans.com, and its advertisers and affiliates are deeply committed to protecting the privacy of Internet users. Below is information outlining our continued support for the responsible management of consumer information.

Consumer Information

Our computer is not set up to track, collect or distribute personal information about its visitors. It does recognize the home server of visitors, but not e-mail addresses. For example, we can tell which Internet Service Provider our visitors use, but not the names, addresses or other information about our visitors that would allow us to identify the particular visitors to our sites. This information is used only for internal purposes by Jamaicans.com staff.

In addition, our web sites track information about the visits to our web sites. For example, we compile statistics that show the daily number of visitors to our sites, the daily requests we receive for particular files on our web sites, and what countries those requests come from. These aggregated statistics are used to better provide services to the public and may also be provided to others, but again, the statistics contain no personal information and cannot be used to gather such information.

Data Collection and Opt Out

Also, if you indicate on our site that you would like to subscribe to a monthly newsletter, your personal information will only be added to the appropriate mailing list requested. In addition, if at any time you change your mind and would like to be removed from any of our mailing lists for which you subscribed, or if you need to correct your personal information, we have provided these options at the bottom of our newsletters sent to you

No Release of Information to Third Parties

Personal information will not be released to third parties except to further the purpose for which you had provided the information, such as making specific legal requests for information , or if you request that your email be forwarded. There are no other circumstances under which we will provide or sell personal information to third parties.

Jamaicans.com works with a third party that serves ads to this site.

If you have any additional questions about Jamaicans.com’s dedication to consumer privacy, please contact us.

Copyright

No articles, content, audio, music, image, artwork, or graphic may be copied, downloaded, or reproduced in any way for any commercial purpose without expressed written permission of Jamaicans.com. All rights to these articles, content, audio, music, image, artwork, or graphic belong to Jamaicans.com.

If you believe that your work has been copied and is accessible on this site in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, you may notify jamaicans.com. Click here for instructions.

Jamaicans.com Disclaimer

The views and opinions expressed by contributors to Jamaicans.com are strictly those of the author. The views and opinions expressed within content stored on this site do not reflect the views and opinions of Jamaicans.com. We do not take responsibility for the personal opinions expressed.

Jamaicans.com Community Bulletin Board/Forums

Jamaicans.com accept no liability whatsoever for any contributions to the Bulletin Board. All are welcome to post messages to this informal service but usage is at the contributors own risk and liability.

Readers of the Bulletin Board please note that Jamaicans.com accepts no liablity whatsoever for any inaccuracy or injury resulting from actions resulting from posts to the Bulletin Board.

It is STRONGLY recommended that all information obtained from our boards be considered fictional, or nonfactual unless verified by other independent news sources.

Jamaicans.com in no way endorses any opinions expressed on this Bulletin Board and reserves the right to remove messages without notice.

Considering the real-time nature of this bulletin board, it is impossible for us to review messages or confirm the validity of information posted. Please remember that we do not actively monitor the contents of posted messages and are not responsible for any messages posted. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of this BB or any entity associated with this BB. Any user who feels that a posted message is objectionable is encouraged to contact us immediately by email. We have the ability to remove objectionable messages and we will make every effort to do so, within a reasonable time frame, if we determine that removal is necessary. This is a manual process, however, so please realize that we may not be able to remove or edit particular messages immediately.

You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use this BB to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person’s privacy, or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by this BB.

Although this BB does not and cannot review the messages posted and is not responsible for the content of any of these messages, we at this BB reserve the right to delete any message for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless this BB, Infopop, Inc. (the makers of the bulletin board software), and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s).

We at this BB also reserve the right to reveal your identity (or whatever information we know about you) in the event of a complaint or legal action arising from any message posted by you.

Please note that advertisements, chain letters, pyramid schemes, and solicitations are inappropriate on this BB.

Third Party Advertisers Privacy Policy

Jamaicans.com displays third party advertisements. Below are links to their Privacy Policy.

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Web site. These companies may use aggregated information (not including your name, address, email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Social Media Terms and Conditions.

Social media platforms are public. If you respond to our brand’s questions/posts or otherwise post content on or via our official brand “presence” on social media platforms, we may use or republish your posted text, photo, video or other materials (collectively “content”) as outlined below. Examples of our official brand presence on social media platforms include the Jamaicans.com Facebook page, Pinterest page, Instagram and Twitter account.

By posting or making available any Content, or otherwise responding to or communicating with us on or via our official brand presence on social media platforms/sites and branded hashtags (including, without limitation Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and Pinterest, collectively “Social Media Platforms”) you represent and warrant that you are eighteen (18) years of age or older and that you agree to the following terms and conditions:

You irrevocably grant us, and our parent company, affiliates, licensees and assigns, a royalty-free, perpetual, non-exclusive, unrestricted right and license throughout the universe to copy, reproduce, modify, edit, adapt, translate, create derivative works of, publish, post, distribute, publicly perform, sublicense, or otherwise provide to others, your Content in any and all media, formats and channels (now in existence or hereinafter developed) for any purpose, including advertising and commercial purposes.

In the spirit of “community” and because we love that you want to be recognized by our brands with what is commonly referred to as a “shout-out,” we will try to credit you as the author/source of the Content by referring to your Social Media Platform handle or identifier. (By posting, you agree that we may identify you as the author/source of the Content.) However, we might use any really good ideas, suggestions, developments, and/or other material offered to us via your posted Content without any attribution or compensation to you.

By sending us Content as yourself, you represent and warrant that the Content does not violate or infringe any rights of any third party, including, but not limited to, copyright, trademark, rights of publicity and privacy.

Important Note: If any third-party content is included in your posted Content you must obtain permission from the content owner and attribute/credit such content to the owner.

You also agree that your use of the Community and Contributions will not:

Be defamatory, unlawful, obscene, offensive, hateful, abusive, inflammatory, threatening, invasive of anyone’s privacy, or otherwise objectionable;

Promote discrimination on grounds of race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, religion or belief, sexual orientation, being a transsexual person, or age;

Infringe any intellectual property rights including copyright, design right, database right, patents, trade mark, moral or performer’s right or any other third party right;

Be likely to harass upset, alarm or cause distress to any other person;

Contain an instruction, advice, or content that could cause harm or injury to individuals or to computers or systems;

Encourage anyone to commit any unlawful or criminal act or condone any unlawful or criminal act;

Give the impression that the Contribution emanates from Jamaicans.com if this is not the case, or impersonate any person, or misrepresent your identity or affiliation with any person;

Contain any advertising.

You agree to hold Jamaicans.com (Owned by Simbis Inc.) (sometimes referred to herein as “us” or “our”) and our parent company, affiliates, agents and licensees (collectively, “Indemnitees”) harmless, and defend and indemnify the Indemnitees from any claim, disputes, demands, proceedings, cause of action, judgments, damages, liabilities, losses, costs or expense of any kind and nature, known and unknown, suspected and unsuspected, disclosed and undisclosed which may arise out of or are in any way connected with your posted Content and/or your use of our official brand presence on Social Media Platforms.

The above best Practices prevent us from deleting and otherwise blocking you.

These terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida without giving effect to principles of conflict of laws. In no event will we be liable hereunder for extraordinary, consequential, indirect or punitive damages, including lost profits

Updated 5/20/2018 to GDPR compliant