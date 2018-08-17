Raymond Weill Create Limited Edition Bob Marley Watch

Raymond Weill, known for designing unique watches that honor music legends like David Bowie, the Beatles, and Buddy Holly, has joined with the House of Marley to create limited edition Bob Marley watch. The Tango 300 Bob Marley Limited Edition pays homage to the life and career of one of the most significant and influential music icons of the 20th century. The watch received an exclusive launch in the Caribbean in December 2017.

The Bob Marley watch is limited to just 600 timepieces. Weil selected the Tango 300 collection to celebrate Bob Marley because of its versatility and durability. The watch has a stainless steel case that measures 41mm and a black PVD-plated bezel that houses a quartz chronograph mechanism. Its water resistance is ensured down to 300 meters by the screw-down pushers and crown. The watch also features green hands on the sub-dials and a yellow-coated second hand, which uses the colors of the Ethiopian flag. Red details on the beveled minute track ring finish the design by making a subtle reference to the flag. The Bob Marley logo is engraved on the back of the case. A black natural rubber strap with a double pushers security clasp completes the watch. According to Cedelia Marley of the House of Marley, the family is proud to work with the Raymond Weil brand on the creation of the watch celebrating Bob Marley’s legacy. She also expressed appreciation for Weil’s recognition of the artistic contributions of so many great musicians in this unique way. Raymond Weil is one of the last family-owned luxury Swiss watchmaking companies in the world.

Information and Photo Source: World Tempus