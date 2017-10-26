RDX Releases Internationally Inspired Level up Album

Reggae, Dancehall and something Xtra duo RDX, have officially digitally released their highly anticipated album project that represents the crescendo of their 10 years of experience as successful Jamaican based International Dancehall artistes.

The album called Level Up is aptly named to personify the growth and development of the artistes over their journey and also permeates the influences and inspirations that allow them to think way above the regular recording expectations.

“This is the album we wanted to do for a very long time and now it’s finally here. 10 years in the game has taught us a lot. This album is a collection of our thoughts, lessons and experiences delivered by mad lyrics, flows and melodies on authentic, hard-hitting beats.” Renigade of RDX analyzed

The album also changes the expected direction of RDX’s material and slows down the tempo on certain tracks while merging international beats with modern dancehall on others to create ‘Tropic Hall’ music.

“There is no ‘Jump’ or ‘Kotch’ kind of songs on this album for sure. What you will experience though is what we call “Tropic Hall” music, youthful maturity, modern nostalgia that embodies the spirit of the Caribbean.” Delomar added

The new sound is not completely alien to die-hard RDX fans globally though, as is obvious by the international success of the first single released from the Level Up project called ‘Shake Your Bam Bam’. The track topped numerous charts globally including a record breaking 12 weeks on top of The Hapilos Digital Distribution Sales chart. The Shake Your Bam Bam video has also exceeded 3 million views on YouTube just 2 months after its release.

“The change to our sound isn’t completely different, It’s not like we got up and started singing gospel or country music. The essence of what RDX stands and are known for remains… Light spirited, energetic music that all can enjoy.” Renigade explained

The 13 track project also boasts diversity in subject matter aimed at getting different responses from current and new fans.

“We have allowed our travels to color our music. Different cultures like different aspects of Dancehall. A song that is a hit in Poland may not be a hit in France or Germany. Songs popular within Jamaica may not be a hit in the wider Caribbean or the US. So we have made tracks that will appeal to different markets” Renigade shared

“There are songs to dance to, songs to “buss a blank” to and others that stir thought and conversation. Everyone will have a different favourite song. ” Delomar added

The project is produced entirely by the Duo’s Apartment 19 label and features no artiste collaborations. They intend to have the Level Up project focused on showcasing the true talent, creativity and versatility of Renigade, Delomar and the Apt.19 Label production team.

The entire album is now available for digital purchase on all online platforms with physical copies slated for an early November release. The Level Up album is distributed by Hapilos International.