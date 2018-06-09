Webo Yena – “Stuffed” Eggs Recipe – Aruba

INGREDIENTS:

1 dozen eggs

mayonnaise

mustard

Worcestershire sauce

sliced olives for garnish (optional)

paprika for garnish (optional)

black pepper

pinch of salt

Directions:

1. Place raw eggs smallest tip down in the fridge for a minimum of 6 hours to center yolk.

2. Boil eggs for 12 minutes or until hard boiled.

3. Shell and slice eggs in half.

4. Gently press inward on sides of egg and separate yolks from whites.

5. Set egg white halves aside and place yolks in a bowl.

6. Mash yolks and add mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce to taste.

7. Fill piping bag with yolk mixture and fill the whites. Garnish each with a sliced olive and/or parika.

Photo: 123rf