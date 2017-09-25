Advice & Help

Should I rent my place without electricity to him

22 mins ago
by Jamaica Legal Wiz
Written by Jamaica Legal Wiz

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,
A man came by my house and wants to rent it. It has no electricity, but he says ell take it as is. I want to know if I should and i cant get through to the rent board.
Shawn Briskette

RESPONSE: Dear Shawn,
If you will consider renting that place with no electricity, you need to make every provision for the tenant to get it while they occupy it and proof that you took steps.
For example, make sure there is a letter to the Jamaica Public Service and see that he signs for that letter.
You could also consider doing a written contract signed between you both. Seek the assistance of a good attorney.

Legal Wiz
_________________________________________________________________________

EDITOR’S NOTES:
The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.

FOR PHYSICAL WORK:


For attorney-support services (including research, documentation, collections, legwork, agent, property overseer, housesitter, follow ups et al) in Jamaica you may call 876-530-5744 or 305-648-6963 or simply write to [email protected] to make private arrangements beyond the commitment of this mediahouse.
Critically the Legal Wiz networks professionals from fields in the interest of all Jamaicans and persons relating with Jamaicans.
Physical office is at Suite # 1, 3 South Avenue, Swallowfield, Kingston 5, Jamaica West Indies. Rates may apply. See more

About the author

Jamaica Legal Wiz

A network of professional experts, mostly Jamaicans, from varied fields including as priority paralegal, investigation, research, real estate, construction, arts and entertainment, certified Attorneys (civil and criminal law), journalism. Information is researched, then published, on this site, in the interest of the wider public. Link me here

View all posts

You may also like