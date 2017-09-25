Should I rent my place without electricity to him

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

A man came by my house and wants to rent it. It has no electricity, but he says ell take it as is. I want to know if I should and i cant get through to the rent board.

Shawn Briskette

RESPONSE: Dear Shawn,

If you will consider renting that place with no electricity, you need to make every provision for the tenant to get it while they occupy it and proof that you took steps.

For example, make sure there is a letter to the Jamaica Public Service and see that he signs for that letter.

You could also consider doing a written contract signed between you both. Seek the assistance of a good attorney.

Legal Wiz

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



