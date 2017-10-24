24 Restaurants in Jamaica Worth Leaving the Resort to Try

Jamaica is a country filled with great food, and equally great restaurants. We want you to enjoy the best and greatest restaurants that Jamaica has to offer. Here is a list of 24 restaurants worth leaving your resort to try.
Negril
- Blue Mahoe: This resort offers seaside dining at its finest, catching some of the most beautiful sunsets in Jamaica, with views of the seven mile beach in the distant. It is located on the cliffs of Negril’s West End Road, and promises to offer a dining experience that will be remembered forever. The restaurant offers traditional Jamaican cuisine, Steak, and Seafood, prepared by some of the best chefs with the finest and freshest ingredients.
- Push Cart: Located on West End Road Negril, this restaurant reminds visitors of the Jamaican street food experience by featuring an open kitchen design. It is located close to the Pirate’s Cave and offers breath-taking sunset views. The restaurant has nightly live entertainment and features an excellent rum bar with some of the Caribbean’s finest rum.
- Kenny’s Italian Café: Where Italian meets the Caribbean! Offering great food and equally great service, this café is located on Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril. It offers an excellent bar, relaxing and friendly atmosphere, and great pizza!
- Just Natural: This very rustic restaurant is all about healthy food! It serves ital food, including seafood dishes, and vegetarian dishes, definitely great for Rastafarians and vegetarians alike.
Montego Bay
- The House Boat Grill: This restaurant is a one of a kind; it floats in the ocean! It is located at the Montego Bay Freeport Village and overlooks the Blue Lagoon. Offering a unique setting for an intimate, one of a kind, dining experience, visitors can enjoy, “dinner downstairs in the cozy dining room, upstairs on the upper deck under the stars, or waterside.
- Mystic Thai: A little piece of Thai in Jamaica! This restaurant allows visitors to enjoy exquisite Thai cuisine in glorious surroundings, “As you enter Mystic Thai you are surrounded with beautiful notes of Thai music, your eyes meet our lovely Thai silk lanterns and you are seated in your own silver cocoons”. This piece of heaven offers fresh ingredients and lightly prepared dishes with a spicy edge, a combination of the four fundamental taste senses in one dish: sour, salt, bitter, and sweet.
- The Seahorse Grill: This restaurant specializes in world class, global cuisine with a twist of West Indian flare. It is located in Sunset Drive, and offers fresh seafood, steaks, pasta’s, and local Jamaican flavors, along with traditional tasty burgers, salads, soups & sandwiches. Visitors enjoy their food with fantastic sea views!
- Sugar Mill Restaurant: This exquisite restaurant is located at the exclusive Half Moon Resort, and is open for dinner only, private parties, and receptions. The ideal choice for a romantic date or an intimate function, the restaurant offers gourmet contemporary Caribbean fusion cuisine, live music, and romance!