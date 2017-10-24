24 Restaurants in Jamaica Worth Leaving the Resort to Try

Jamaica is a country filled with great food, and equally great restaurants. We want you to enjoy the best and greatest restaurants that Jamaica has to offer. Here is a list of 24 restaurants worth leaving your resort to try.

Negril

Blue Mahoe: This resort offers seaside dining at its finest, catching some of the most beautiful sunsets in Jamaica, with views of the seven mile beach in the distant. It is located on the cliffs of Negril’s West End Road, and promises to offer a dining experience that will be remembered forever. The restaurant offers traditional Jamaican cuisine, Steak, and Seafood, prepared by some of the best chefs with the finest and freshest ingredients. Push Cart: Located on West End Road Negril, this restaurant reminds visitors of the Jamaican street food experience by featuring an open kitchen design. It is located close to the Pirate’s Cave and offers breath-taking sunset views. The restaurant has nightly live entertainment and features an excellent rum bar with some of the Caribbean’s finest rum. Kenny’s Italian Café: Where Italian meets the Caribbean! Offering great food and equally great service, this café is located on Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril. It offers an excellent bar, relaxing and friendly atmosphere, and great pizza! Just Natural: This very rustic restaurant is all about healthy food! It serves ital food, including seafood dishes, and vegetarian dishes, definitely great for Rastafarians and vegetarians alike.

Montego Bay