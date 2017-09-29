Jamaican Foods

Jamaican Food Fight: Rice & Red Peas vs Rice & Gungo Peas – Guess Who Won?

Written by Staff Writer

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Rice & Red Peas vs Rice & Gungo Peas. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote count:
Rice & Red Peas  –  33%
Rice & Gungo Peas  –  67%

Selected Comments:

S Smith – Gungo mi sey… dun chat!

M Francis – Gungo Peas mi she! Wicked wid curry goat! Love it bad

K Wood – I made gungo peas today since forever. I think I love both

E Dawes – dah gungo peas rice need more colour.. before it can enter

R Mumby – I cook rice & peas more but love love gungo more

L Kay – That’s too tough! But my daughter, Tress says gungo

S Sterling – Gungo for me.

L Isabel – Bennett red with coconut pig tail thyme and hot pepper

N Lapastora – the left side won…i think lol.

K Gabbidon – red peas with nuff coconut milk

A Reid – red peas is the best

S Shake – Me love my gungo rice and peas more.

