Primary School to be Renamed for Veronica Campbell-Brown

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture and Sport Olivia Grange announced that Troy Primary School in Trelawny will be renamed to honor eight-time Olympic medal winner Veronica Campbell-Brown. Grange announced the name change at the Jamaica Pegasus at the launch of the 2018 VCB 5K Run/Walk event, which is scheduled for January 21, 2018, at Vere in Clarendon. Campbell Brown, known as VCB, attended Troy Primary prior to going to Vere Technical High School. According to Grange, the plans are “well advanced” for the school, which is located in a building that is more than 100 years old. The renaming represents part of the Jamaica 55 Legacy Projects, which also include plans for the old teachers’ cottage at Troy Primary to be restored subject to approval by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust. The school building and grounds are also slated for renovation. Grange also announced the signing of a contract for the installation of the Veronica Brown statue at National Stadium and said the statue would be ready for unveiling at the end of 2018. Grange noted that VCB, in addition to an exceptional career as a track and field athlete, decided to “give back” to Jamaica by establishing the VCB Foundation in 2010. The foundation gives financial support and mentoring to girls who attend Vere Technical High School, St. Andrew Technical High School, and Troy and Erwin High Schools. To date, VCB has personally given over $2 million to the foundation, which plans to expand to include eight schools in 2018. VCB was the initiator of the 5K Run/Walk event to provide an opportunity for supporters to join her as she works to empower young women. The event is endorsed by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. Grange praised VCB as being not only a great athlete, but a “great Jamaican woman.” At the completion of the launch ceremony, VCB presented Grange with a pair of her running shoes from the Beijing Olympics and a running outfit from the London Olympics, both of which will be on display at the Sport Museum.