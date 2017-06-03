Sean Paul: Drake Should Give More “Accolades” to Jamaican Dancehall

Jamaican artiste Sean Paul has criticized Drake for using dancehall music on his “One Dance” track and not giving more credit to the Jamaican genre in his work. In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Paul believes that Drake should have given more “accolades” on the track, which was the United Kingdom’s best-selling single in 2016. According to Pau’s interview remarks, “O think at the time when it was popping off, it would have been good for him to actually put accolades towards the whole culture.” He went on to say, “if he had given more accolades when he was actually making it and said ‘this is the music I love,’ it would have been cool.’ Paul contrasted the behavior of Ed Sheeran, who did one song that was reminiscent of dancehall, and Drake, who has an album “full of dancehall” and should have given more credit to Jamaica and expressed his love for the music while he was recording it.

Photo Credit: Instagram @duttypaul