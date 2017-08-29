Jamaican-American, Sharon Lawson To Join Fox 5’s “Good Day Atlanta” As Co-Anchor

Sharon Lawson, the popular NBC6 reporter and weekend anchor in South Florida, will move to anchor “Good Day Atlanta” beginning in September, announced FOX 5’s Vice President and News Director, Mike McClain. Lawson will co-anchor with Katie Beasley at 4:30 a.m., and with Buck Lanford at 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. She will also join Alyse Eady, Ron Gant and Joanne Feldman throughout all of “Good Day Atlanta.”

In making the announcement, McClain said, “We’re pleased to welcome Sharon to ‘Good Day Atlanta.’ Her warmth and enthusiasm will make her a great addition to our morning newscasts.”

Lawson added, “I’m truly excited for this next chapter in my life to work for a station trusted by the community and a team recognized for its excellence.”

The Jamaican-American reporter, will be missed for her invaluable contributions to the Caribbean Community, her unbiased reporting and assistance to a number of charitable organizations in getting their messages out to the public.

Source: NBC6/FOX5/Riddims Marketing