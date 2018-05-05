Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish Recipe

Fruit as a savory dish is less heard of, at least in many parts of the world. But that’s where this Jamaican dish stands out. Ackee is Jamaica’s national fruit and hence every individual is aware of this dish. What makes this dish multi-purpose for me is the justice it does to my hunger. You have to try it once in order to do justice to your Jamaican cooking!



Ingredients



½ lb Salted cod, salt reduced and drained

2 Cans of Ackee (19oz), drained

8 strips of bacon, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, diced

3 tablespoon Cooking oil

Salt and black pepper, as per taste

Directions