Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Ackee and Saltfish Recipe

Fruit as a savory dish is less heard of, at least in many parts of the world. But that’s where this Jamaican dish stands out. Ackee is Jamaica’s national fruit and hence every individual is aware of this dish. What makes this dish multi-purpose for me is the justice it does to my hunger. You have to try it once in order to do justice to your Jamaican cooking!
Ingredients
- ½ lb Salted cod, salt reduced and drained
- 2 Cans of Ackee (19oz), drained
- 8 strips of bacon, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tomato, diced
- 3 tablespoon Cooking oil
- Salt and black pepper, as per taste
Directions
- Follow either of the two methods to reduce the salt content in the cod fish.
- Remove the skin of the fish and let it soak in cold water overnight. Next day, drain it and shred in the form of flakes.
- Boil the cod fish in some water and then drain. Do this 2-3 times and then shred into flakes.
- Heat some oil in a pan and fry the bacon. Keep it aside when done.
- In the same pan add the chopped onions and tomatoes. Sauté them for a couple of minutes.
- Mix in the flaked fish along with the fried bacon. Sprinkle some salt and pepper and mix everything well.
- Fold in the ackee and cook it over reduced heat for 5-7 minutes.
- Adjust the level of salt and pepper, as needed and serve hot.