Miss G’s Simple Homemade Jamaican Beef Patty Recipe

Jamaican Beef Patty, is one of my favorites! So, I made them for the first time on my daughter’s birthday and believe me it was a super-duper hit! I ended up sharing the recipe then and there with our friends and relatives. Though beef is a common food and there are too many variations for preparing it, this one will certainly create wonders for you! It certainly takes some time and effort, but in the end it’s all worth it!

Ingredients



Pastry

1lb flour

1 Teaspoon of curry powder (level of hotness as per choice)

1 Teaspoon of baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 Teaspoon on turmeric

1/2 cup ice cold water

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup shortening

Filling

1 medium onion, chopped

4 scallions, chopped

1 pound ground beef

2 teaspoons thyme

1 scotch bonnet pepper (Can be replaced by 1 tablespoon curry powder / chilli sauce)

2 garlic cloves

Salt and black pepper, as per taste

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 cup water

Directions

Prepare the pastry

Take a large mixing bowl and sieve the flour in it. Add the curry powder, baking powder, some salt and a pinch of turmeric and mix them well. Add butter and shortenings to form a mixture resembling breadcrumbs. Pour in some water and knead dough out of it, slightly sticky is good enough. Roll the dough with both the hands and wrap it using a cling film and leave it to refrigerate for an hour.

Prepare the filling

Heat some oil in a pan and stir fry the chopped onions and scallions in it. Before they start to turn brown in color, add grounded beef along with some thyme, bonnet peppers and garlic. Sprinkle some salt and pepper along with paprika and some sugar. Sprinkle some nutmeg powder and mix it well. Continue to fry till the mixture starts to turn dry. Mix in the breadcrumbs and some water (if required). Cook it while stirring till the mixture gets a thick and saucy consistency. Remove from flame and keep it aside to let it cool.

Assembling the patties

Sprinkle some flour on a rolling board and with the help of a rolling pin, roll the pastry dough (about 1/8th of an inch in thickness) Cut out uniform sized circles from the rolled dough. Take a spoonful of the filling and place it on a single side of the circle. Do not take too much of the filling as that might cause trouble while cooking the pastries. Wet your fingers with some water and move them over the edges of each patty to moisten them a bit. Fold the pastry by rolling the empty side over the filled one, and shape it like a crescent. The pastry should be rolled in such a way that the edges are sealed the filling can’t come out. If needed, gently press the edges of the sealed patty with your fingers or a spoon.

Baking the patties

Set the oven to preheat at 375 degrees. Place aluminum foil in a baking dish and arrange the patties in it. Let them bake for 30-35 minutes till they turn golden brown. Once done, serve hot.

Hope you enjoy the Jamaican Beef Patty Recipe