My sister wont talk to me, and the loan company is after me as her guarantor

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I stood guarantor when my sister took out a loan. Now that the company is after me, I went to visit her. I found out she left for Canada. When any of the relatives try to link her she refuses to speak to us. It seems she prearranged the entire escape, because even her daughter is staying with a non-relative who is under instructions not to allow her to talk to any member of the family. The loan company is coming after me, so what can I do?

Mark Stanley

RESPONSE: Dear Mark,

It almost doesnt make sense to get an attorney, because you signed as guarantor. This means they can come after you. Its really up to the Judge so if summoned go to Court, so it doesnt get worse, like an order is made in your absence.

Go to Court and present your case. There are other processes that can be carried out to ensure an order against your sister. Hold tight.

Legal Wiz

_________________________________________________________________________

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



