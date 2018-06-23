Smoked Jerk Oxtails Recipe

Smoked Jerk oxtails is guaranteed to excite your taste. These can be served with white rice, fried ripe plantains, and mix vegetables.
Ingredients:
Jamaican Jerk Marinade
- 2 Scotch Bonnet chopped Peppers
- 2 tablespoon Kosher Salt
- 1 tablespoon Freshly Ground Black Pepper
- 5 chopped scallions
- 1 tablespoon chopped Fresh Thyme
- 1/2 cup Orange Juice
- 3 cloves Garlic – minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped Fresh Ginger
- 1/3 cup Soy Sauce
- 2 tablespoon Canola Oil
- 1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 medium sweet chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
- 2 tablespoon Ground Allspice
- 1 tablespoon Nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon Cinnamon
Oxtails
- 15- 20 nice sized oxtails
- Seasoning Salt
- Onion Powder
- Granulated Garlic
- Dried Thyme
Directions:
- First place all ingredients of jerk marinade into a food processor.
- Continue to pulsate for 2-3 minutes until very smooth.
- It will make 3 cups of marinade.
- Store in the refrigerator for up to a month.
- Then, take a large bowl and season oxtails lightly with spices.
- Toss generously with the marinade.
- Then, marinate it into the fridge for 6 hours.
- Place oxtail on the grate of a grill or smoker over prepared and ashed over charcoal and hickory wood chips to cook.
- Smoke oxtails until the internal temperature is 160.
- In the meantime, take an aluminum half pan and cut up onions, garlic, carrots, sweet pepper, mushrooms, potatoes, thyme, tomato.
- Put all of them in the pan along with 4-5 bay leaves, red wine, beef stock & a little orange juice.
- When the oxtails were at 160 place them on the veggies and wrapped it up tight in foil to steam.
- Leave the pan on the grill for 3-4 hours over the hot coals.
- Remove and serve immediately.