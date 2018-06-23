Meat Recipes

Smoked Jerk Oxtails Recipe

by Denise Lee
Smoked Jerk oxtails is guaranteed to excite your taste. These can be served with white rice, fried ripe plantains, and mix vegetables.

Ingredients:

Jamaican Jerk Marinade

  • 2 Scotch Bonnet chopped Peppers
  • 2 tablespoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 tablespoon Freshly Ground Black Pepper
  • 5 chopped scallions
  • 1 tablespoon chopped Fresh Thyme
  • 1/2 cup Orange Juice
  • 3 cloves Garlic – minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped Fresh Ginger
  • 1/3 cup Soy Sauce
  • 2 tablespoon Canola Oil
  • 1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1 medium sweet chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon Brown Sugar
  • 2 tablespoon Ground Allspice
  • 1 tablespoon Nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon Cinnamon

Oxtails

  • 15- 20 nice sized oxtails
  • Seasoning Salt
  • Onion Powder
  • Granulated Garlic
  • Dried Thyme

 

Directions:

  1. First place all ingredients of jerk marinade into a food processor.
  2. Continue to pulsate for 2-3 minutes until very smooth.
  3. It will make 3 cups of marinade.
  4. Store in the refrigerator for up to a month.
  5. Then, take a large bowl and season oxtails lightly with spices.
  6. Toss generously with the marinade.
  7. Then, marinate it into the fridge for 6 hours.
  8. Place oxtail on the grate of a grill or smoker over prepared and ashed over charcoal and hickory wood chips to cook.
  9. Smoke oxtails until the internal temperature is 160.
  10. In the meantime, take an aluminum half pan and cut up onions, garlic, carrots, sweet pepper, mushrooms, potatoes, thyme, tomato.
  11. Put all of them in the pan along with 4-5 bay leaves, red wine, beef stock & a little orange juice.
  12. When the oxtails were at 160 place them on the veggies and wrapped it up tight in foil to steam.
  13. Leave the pan on the grill for 3-4 hours over the hot coals.
  14. Remove and serve immediately.

