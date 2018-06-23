Smoked Jerk Oxtails Recipe

Smoked Jerk oxtails is guaranteed to excite your taste. These can be served with white rice, fried ripe plantains, and mix vegetables.

Ingredients:

Jamaican Jerk Marinade

2 Scotch Bonnet chopped Peppers

2 tablespoon Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon Freshly Ground Black Pepper

5 chopped scallions

1 tablespoon chopped Fresh Thyme

1/2 cup Orange Juice

3 cloves Garlic – minced

1 tablespoon chopped Fresh Ginger

1/3 cup Soy Sauce

2 tablespoon Canola Oil

1/4 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 medium sweet chopped onion

1 tablespoon Brown Sugar

2 tablespoon Ground Allspice

1 tablespoon Nutmeg

1 tablespoon Cinnamon

Oxtails

15- 20 nice sized oxtails

Seasoning Salt

Onion Powder

Granulated Garlic

Dried Thyme

Directions: