Jamaican Food Fight: Soursop vs Pineapple – Guess Who Won?

We asked our facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Soursop vs Pineapple. Here are the results and what some of our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote count:

Soursop – 70%

Pineapple – 30%

Selected Comments:

B Hines – Soursop too expensive now!! Have to stay wid pine!!

J Wise – I never liked soursop, Im a bit allergic to pineapples, but I’ll still eat Di pineapple because im greedy, even tho it itches my lips.lol

F Thompson – Soursop hands down!

M Noble – Both, LOL! …but seriously, pineapple juice will never taste better than soursop juice, yummy!

G Pennicott – Soursop anytime!

S Silvera – Im a Pineapple girl

L Woodland – Soursop for fighting cancer!!

W Fagan – soursap sunday dinner juice drink.

J Strachan – Soursop perfect drink today with Sunday dinner.

V Memmel – Sour sop fi true…have a tree in my garden

