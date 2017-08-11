Jamaican Foods

Jamaican Food Fight: Soursop vs Pineapple – Guess Who Won?

1 min ago
by Staff Writer
Written by Staff Writer

We asked our facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Soursop vs Pineapple. Here are the results and what some of our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote count: 
Soursop  –  70%
Pineapple  – 30%

Selected Comments:

B Hines – Soursop too expensive now!! Have to stay wid pine!!

J Wise – I never liked soursop, Im a bit allergic to pineapples, but I’ll still eat Di pineapple because im greedy, even tho it itches my lips.lol

F Thompson – Soursop hands down!

M Noble – Both, LOL! …but seriously, pineapple juice will never taste better than soursop juice, yummy!

G Pennicott – Soursop anytime!

S Silvera – Im a Pineapple girl

L Woodland – Soursop for fighting cancer!!

W Fagan – soursap sunday dinner juice drink.

J Strachan – Soursop perfect drink today with Sunday dinner.

V Memmel – Sour sop fi true…have a tree in my garden

Contact us about the Jamaican food fight you would like to see. Be sure to check out our facebook fan page.

About the author

Staff Writer

View all posts

You may also like