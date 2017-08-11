Jamaican Food Fight: Soursop vs Pineapple – Guess Who Won?

We asked our facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Soursop vs Pineapple. Here are the results and what some of our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.
Vote count:
Soursop – 70%
Pineapple – 30%
Selected Comments:
B Hines – Soursop too expensive now!! Have to stay wid pine!!
J Wise – I never liked soursop, Im a bit allergic to pineapples, but I’ll still eat Di pineapple because im greedy, even tho it itches my lips.lol
F Thompson – Soursop hands down!
M Noble – Both, LOL! …but seriously, pineapple juice will never taste better than soursop juice, yummy!
G Pennicott – Soursop anytime!
S Silvera – Im a Pineapple girl
L Woodland – Soursop for fighting cancer!!
W Fagan – soursap sunday dinner juice drink.
J Strachan – Soursop perfect drink today with Sunday dinner.
V Memmel – Sour sop fi true…have a tree in my garden
