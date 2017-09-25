Jamaicans in South Florida Receive Jamaica’s 2017 National Honors

Two Jamaican Diaspora members living in South Florida have been listed among the recipients of Jamaica’s 2017 National Honors, which coincide with the 55th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

Vance Carter, the senior superintendent of police, received the Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander (CD) for his dedicated service to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaican Consulate in Miami, Florida. He has served as a senior staff member to the consulate for several years. Hugh Osborne, the founder and president of Caribbean Oceans Logisitics, a top Caribbean-American-owned shipping firm based in South Florida, received the Order of Distinction with the rank of Officer for his extensive contributions to the Jamaica Diaspora in Miami. They will be presented with their medals at Kings House in Jamaica by Jamaican Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in October 2017.

Also receiving Jamaican National Honors in 2017 are MVP head track and field coach Stephen Francis; housing developer Phillip Gore; Montego Bay businessman Anthony “Tony” Hart; Police Commissioner George Quallo; Major General Rocky Meade of the Jamaica Defense Force; cricketeer Christopher Gayle; football athlete and coach Theodore Eccliston “Tappa’ Whitmore; and music industry leader Joseph Alphanso “Josey Wales” Sterling.