Photo Highlights: South Florida Jerk Festival 2017

The 16th Annual South Florida Jerk Festival was held on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida. Despite the occasional rain, it was a day filled with food, family, fun, and great entertainment. There was something for everyone. The Grace Village offered culinary demonstrations and food sampling. The Western Union Cultural Stage provided “edutainment” on Jamaican culture. There was a Kids Zone and Fuzion Sound Stage.

The Publix Cook-Off Pavilion featured “Taste the Island’s” Chef Irie and Food Network’s two-time “Chopped” champion Chef Andre Fowles, displaying their culinary skills with food demonstrations. The Chefs were also facilitators for the Cook-off competition. Todd Tongen, Local Channel 10 Weekend News Anchor, defended his Cook-off title by beating Jamaica’s Interim Director of Tourism Donnie Dawson.

The hottest DJs and Selectors were spinning music throughout the day at the Party Pavilion. The main stage featured performances by Morgan Heritage, Tarrus Riley, King Yellowman & Saggitarius Band, Ken Booth, Leon Coldero & Code 868, Septimus, Code Red Band, Hardcore Movement, DJ Wizard, and Comedian Chris “Johnny” Daley. Here are photo highlights from the South Florida Jerk Festival 2017. For more photos see our Facebook page.

Did you attend the South Florida Grace Jerk Fest this year? What was your experience?