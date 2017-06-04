Spice It Up! Miami to Feature Jamaican Chef Who Defeated Food Network’s Bobby Flay

“Spice It Up! Miami” will feature celebrity Chef Sherone Chin, the Jamaican chef who beat Food Network star Bobby Flay on the television network’s primetime program “Throwdown! with Bobby Flay” in 2009. Flay challenged Chin, then owner of the Mo Bay Restaurant in Harlem, to a contest in preparing Fried Fish Escovitch, a traditional Jamaican dish. The “Throwdown!” judges included Yendi Phillips, Miss Jamaica World 2007. Chris Dobson, a representative of the Jamaica Tourist Board, also participated in the program.

Chef Chin has more than 20 years of experience creating exceptional culinary masterpieces. She follows a simple philosophy: people eat with their eyes before they take their first bite. Chin graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where she decided to use her creative abilities in the restaurant sector and developed a fusion of cuisines presented with artistic flair. Among her specialties is a healthy combination of Caribbean, southern, and Latin cuisines. Chef Chin will share her inspirations and love of cooking with those attending Spice It Up! Miami and teach them how to make some of her favorite dishes.

Spice It Up! Miami, now in its third month, is held on the second Friday of every month. Marie Louissaint, the event’s producer, says it offers a place for food lovers to enjoy the flavors, dance and music that represent the total Miami experience. Guests at the event can purchase artwork, cookbooks, spices, and other items at the Spice It Up! Miami gift shop. They can also learn how to make a perfect tropical cocktail and learn the moves of the meringue, salsa, compass, and soca dances.

The culinary event will celebrate Caribbean Heritage and Soul Food Month. In addition to showcasing the flavors of Caribbean and soul food, the event will highlight the music and dance of the islands and the Latin ambiance of Miami on Friday, June 9th at The Caribbean Marketplace.

About Chef Sheron Chin

Source: Spice It Up! Miami