Spice It Up! Miami Presents a Family Reunion Themed Event with an Interactive Food, Dance and Mixology Evening

Spice It Up Miami! will host its monthly event with a Family Reunion Summer Picnic theme that celebrates the Spice it Up! Miami definition of family. Attendees are encouraged to come to the event in groups consisting of their family, friends, co-workers, sororities/fraternities, community and/or civic organization that they define as their family. Guests will eat, dance and socialize together and team build. Reservations for group tables can be purchased in advance.

These monthly events showcase the music, dance and food that highlights the cultural heritage of the islands and the Latin feel of Miami. This month they will celebrate family and Spice it Up Miami will feature three Miami Restaurants: Clive’s Café, World Famous House of Mac and Sakaya Kitchen. The Chefs will teach the attendees how to make some of the most scrumptious recipes on their menu.

Clive’s Café is a Jamaican-Caribbean Restaurant located in Little Haiti within the City of Miami and is family ran and owned by Chef Norman. Clive’s specializes in jerk chicken/jerk pork, curry goat, oxtail and more. Clive’s Café has received numerous awards and recognitions such as the Best Jamaican Restaurant by Miami New Times & CBS4 News, as well as best fried chicken from the Miami New Times. Clive’s Café has been featured in the Miami Herald, Miami New Times & Action Bronson’s First We Feast TV.

World Famous House of Mac is known for a unique spin on traditional cuisine. Owner, Derrick Turton also known as Chef Teach whips up succulent delights that include fried chicken, pumpkin spice waffles and his signature World Famous Mac & Cheese. He can be spotted in his mobile food truck bearing his trademark logo, delivering his irresistible dishes at the Wynwood Yard in Miami. World Famous House of Mac has been featured in the Miami Herald, Miami New Times and First We Feast TV.

Sakaya Kitchen has received the Slow Food Miami Snail of Approval award for the past two years. “Our cooking methods are slow to create layers of flavor! We cure our own meats, pickle vegetables and do it all in-house and all from scratch”, explains Chef Hales. Chef Hales spent years in Southeast Asia and NYC honing his skills to create Sakaya Kitchen. Hales was influ-

enced by his travels throughout Asia where he backpacked and lived for many years. When he found something delicious Hales would work there for free learning new techniques and meeting great people who would one day influence his cooking at Sakaya Kitchen. Sayaka has the distinction of Asian Funk Fusion by Bon Appetit Magazine. The restaurant has been featured in the Food Network’s Guy Fieri Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Cooking Channel’s Anthony Bourdain The Layover as well as Eat Street.

#SpiceItUpMiami is a monthly culinary experience that takes place at the Caribbean Marketplace cultural destination located at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE 2nd Avenue in Miami. Tickets can be purchased at spiceitupmiami.eventbrite.com.

“The Caribbean Marketplace cultural destination, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex is the perfect backdrop for a fun and interactive atmosphere to celebrate the true essence of a Family Reunion with family and friends. I am pleased that Spice It Up! Miami will showcase three restaurants that are located in my District,” said City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Guests will be able to buy art work, cook books, spices and other items at the Spice It Up gift shop. Other fun elements of the night include mixology techniques for the art of a perfect homemade summer cocktail; learning the latest hip dance moves of salsa, compas, reggae and with a special emphasis this month on Chicago Stepping coordinated by MAC Steppers where attendees can work off the delicious meal they learned to prepare. As a special treat, guests will also be serenaded by the vocal sounds of award winning Miami based singer/songwriter Sassy Singz.

Spice It Up! Miami is held every second Friday of the month at 7:00pm and is sponsored by City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, Chefs of the Caribbean, Presidente Beer, Show Technology, Blue Diamond Party Rental, Netwire and the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience.