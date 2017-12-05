Staycation: 5 Things I Like About Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa

Why vacation anywhere else? Jamaicans.com is taking you on a journey around the island; making stops at the best hotels, restaurants, and entertainment spots in Jamaica to remind you why this small, Caribbean territory can be described as an island paradise.

Our first stop…..Grand Palladium Jamaica/Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa, an all-inclusive hotel perched on a hilltop located metres away from the town of Lucea, Hanover.

My photography partner, Keith Robinson and I spent two nights, and three days at the Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa where they were granted exclusive, VIP access to the hotel facilities and services…here’s a brief recap of our stay.

Jamaican Hospitality at its Finest

A Spanish hotel blessed with warm, Jamaican hospitality, that’s how you can describe the staff at the Grand Palladium Jamaica resort. These people know how to make you feel like royalty from the minute you arrive at the hotel lobby and throughout your entire stay.

On arrival, guests receive an alcoholic delight, known as the welcome cocktails before proceeding to the front desk for check-in. Keith and I were already all smiles after the first sip and then we met the welcome team and our chaperones for the visit, the Internal Marketing coordinator, Brian McLaughlin and the Sales Manager, Toniann Dias. We were checked in by front desk agent, Tesha who attached gold “VIP” bracelets to our wrists. We were possibly the only people in the entire hotel wearing gold bracelets because we were specially-invited.

2. Food and Drinks Galore

You will never run out of options for breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack. As Jamaicans would say, “Nyam till yuh belly full.” This family resort houses 7 la carte restaurants to include a Mexican restaurant, an Indian restaurant and all-seafood restaurant, a Jamaican jerk centre located at its private, Sunset Cove beach, 3 buffet restaurants, and 16 bars pocketed right across the hotel property. My favourites were the Indian restaurant, Boghali, and the Miss Lou Bar.

3. Royal Accommodations

All guests are accommodated in suites ranging from the junior to the family suites. Keith and I were given separate, junior suites at the Lady Hamilton. The junior suite includes a full living room, bedroom with king size bed and satellite television, a full bathroom with a hot water tub and shower, a refrigerator stacked with Jamaican beverages, and a breathtaking view of the Caribbean Sea. And given that we were VIPs, we were both greeted with a bottle of champagne chilling in a wine cooler.

4. Rich Blend of Jamaican and Spanish Entertainment

Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort offers maximum entertainment for the family. On our first night, Keith and I caught part one of the Friday night entertainment show by the talented and energetic entertainment team including dancers from Cuba and hosted by the hilarious, Mexican emcee, Bow Wow.

The Raggs Team and the water park will keep the children busy and there’s a kiddies village available when parents need some alone time.

NB. If you want to sharpen your dance moves, ask the entertainment team about their scheduled dance classes. Here’s a sneak peek of mine.

5. Zentropia Spa and Wellness Center

If you visited Grand Palladium resort and forget to visit the Spa, you made a huge mistake. Our spa treatment was possibly the most memorable part of our hotel stay. Keith and I were treated to relaxing 50-minute, full body massages by its trained and certified massage therapists. It was magical to experience all the aches and pain leaving my body as I drifted away for a quick nap. Unforgettable!

Now a recap of our hotel stay wouldn’t be complete without recommending some areas the hotel could consider improving.

The Shuttle Service

The hotel sits on acres and acres of land, therefore, a shuttle service is offered to guests for ease of travel across the property. There are far too few shuttle buses on the property to comfortably accommodate all shuttle requests. Therefore, you may miss an activity or two while waiting for the shuttle. Stretch your legs and walk while you enjoy the beauties of the hotel property; it’s really breathtaking at nights!

WiFi

If you’re a social media enthusiast like me who’s always Insta-Snapping, Tweeting and Facebook-ing, you may want to invest in a reliable mobile data plan to share special moments with your social media family. We had some challenges accessing the wireless connection across property but the good areas for WiFi are the lobby and the rooms.

Vegetarian and Vegan Menu Options After Hours

If you’re a vegetarian like me, you may have a difficult time finding food to eat after 11 pm. You may be lucky to grab a slice or two of vegetarian pizza or a bowl of nachos at the 24-hour Sports Club.

All in all, it was a fantastic experience at the Grand Palladium Jamaica/Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa. If you’re considering spending a few days at this family resort, book your stay now! They are offering a special rate of USD$120 per night until Christmas Day.

For more info see the Grand Palladium Jamaica/Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa website.