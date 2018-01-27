Sting & Shaggy: New Single “Don’t Make Me Wait” Released on January 25 Island-Influenced, Collaborative Album Out April 20

Interscope/A&M Records announced the release of “Don’t Make Me Wait” – the new, Caribbean-flavored song from Sting and Shaggy which was made available January 25th on all digital platforms. The first single will be followed on April 20th by a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, that reflects the duo’s mutual love of Jamaica – its music, the spirit of its people and vibrancy of its culture.

Sting and Shaggy were initially introduced by Martin Kierszenbaum, who is Sting’s manager and Shaggy’s former A&R executive. After Sting heard a new track that Shaggy was working on, they decided to go into the studio together. Initially, the plan was to only record “Don’t Make Me Wait,” but the rhythms, lyrics and melodies flowed readily between these two accomplished musicians and, as a result, more new songs emerged.

Sting and Shaggy wrote and jammed together for a few weeks in New York City, creating music that seamlessly blends Caribbean rhythms—in traditional and modern styles—with pop craftsmanship and rock energy.

The artists were joined in the studio by musicians and writers from Jamaica and New York including the legendary Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie, dancehall sensation Aidonia, DJ Agent Sasco and Sting’s longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller as well as writers Tyrantula, Dwayne “iLLwayno” Shippy, Shane “Gold Tips” Hoosong, Machine Gun Funk and Patexx. The sessions were produced by Sting International, who has previously worked with Shaggy on global smashes such as “Carolina,” “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me,” and Executive Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum who has previously written/produced songs for Sting, Madonna and Lady Gaga. Sting International, Robert “Hitmixer” Orton and Tony Lake mixed 44/876.

The duo recently debuted “Don’t Make Me Wait”—on which they effortlessly trade verses, over a smoldering island rhythm—in front of 20,000 people in Kingston, Jamaica at the “Shaggy and Friends” charity concert, which benefited the local Bustamante Hospital for Children. They also filmed a soon-to-be released music video in the heart of the city, directed by Gil Green.

Photo Source: Shaggy/Sting Instagram