Stuffed Cabbage Leaves Recipe – Guadeloupe

INGREDIENTS:

2 lb cabbage

1 cup uncooked rice

1 lb lean beef, minced

¼ cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons fresh mint

4 teaspoons garlic

salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup butter

Directions:

1. Core cabbage; parboil leaves until limp and pliable. Place in colander; separate leaves.

2. Slice leaves in half along ribs to measure about 4”x6”.

3. Combine rice, butter, meat and seasonings.

4. Place 1 tablespoon rice mixture along cabbage rib; spread out to length of leaf.

5. Roll, rib to outer edge.

6. Arrange in compact rows in pot. Squeeze each roll gently when putting in pan.

7. Sprinkle crushed garlic and salt between rolls. Cover cabbage with water to top of rolls.

8. Cover; cook on medium 15-20 minutes.

Photo: 123rf