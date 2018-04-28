“This Is Us” Star, Susan Kelechi Watson’s Apartment Makeover Reflects her Jamaican Heritage

When Susan Kelechi Watson needed an apartment during filming of “This Is Us,” it inspired an intense housing hunt and a makeover of her new apartment highlighted by bright colors, patterns and accessories that reminded the star of her Jamaican heritage.

“I’m a direct descendant of Jamaican parents and I wanted that Caribbean color,” said Kelechi Watson.

Kelechi Watson is of Jamaican and Nigerian descent and both parents were born on Jamaica. Her middle name, Kelechi, means “Thank God” in Igbo, that harkens back to her Nigerian roots.

Kelechi Watson wanted to make the abode uniquely her own so rather than engaging an interior designer, she chose the furnishings herself. Long before she was a well-known personality, Kelechi Watson was well acquainted with a budget and for her home makeover, she turned to HomeGoods to provide the stylish items she wanted for entertaining friends, one of her favorite activities.

Kelechi Watson recently received a painting of Jamaica from a family member and it was the inspiration for her choice of bright teal and vibrant orange she selected for her living room to create a feeling of home. Accents of yellow and green adorn her combination guest bedroom and home office.

She chose furniture with carved wooden flower designs reminiscent of the lush foliage of Jamaica and filled the apartment with furnishings that perform double duty, such as an ottoman that acts as an extra seat and a bookcase that functions as a cupboard for extra storage space. She added wall art that embraced her heritage and the home is filled throughout with tropical greenery.

The actress plays the character of Beth Pearson in the hit TV series “This Is Us.” Her acting credits include a variety of cameos, along with recurring roles on “NCIS,” “The Blacklist,” “The Following” and “Blue Bloods.”