Jamaican Food Fight: Sweet Potato Pudding vs Rock Cake – Guess Who Won?

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between Sweet Potato Pudding vs Rock Cake. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote Count:

Sweet Potato Pudding – 90%

Rock Cake – 10%

Selected Comments:

S Thompson – Sweet potato every time.

I Words – Pudding everytime

D Scott – Sweet potatoe pudding all the way.

D Cataudella – sweet potato if done right! Yum.

M Smith – No competition…sweet potato wins hands down for me!!

S Chase – Sweet potato plz…

J Buchanan – Sweet Potato Pudding!! Yummy in my tummy

J Aniakwah – No contest! Puddun win!

M Rochester – Like them both but I will take the rock cake PLEASE!

Y Bateman – Sweet potato pudding with lots of real coconut milk with the soft top. Yum!

Contact us about the Jamaican food fight you would like to see. Be sure to check out our Facebook fan page.