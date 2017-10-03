Tarrus Riley, Nadine Sutherland, Richie Stephens, Mr Vegas Ambassadors of “Caribbean Day of Giving”

Entertainers Nadine Sutherland, Richie Stephens, Tarrus Riley and Mr Vegas have signed on as music ambassadors of the upcoming “Caribbean Day of Giving” #CaribbeanDayofGiving #CDoG, slated for Saturday, October 7th, 2017. On that day, the Caribbean Diaspora and friends of the Caribbean will take action to support Caribbean countries ravaged by recent hurricanes Irma and Maria, including what is shaping up to be a multi-platform media-thon.

Singer Nadine Sutherland, who is known for hit songs ‘Action,’ ‘Babyface’ and ‘Inna Mi Blood’ said, “There is no second though in helping my Caribbean family. We are all so interconnected.”

“It is a no-brainer to get on board,” said award winning singer Richie Stephens, leader of the Ska Nation band. “I stand ready to offer my full support,” he reiterated.

Mr Vegas, who recently created a song titled “Dirty Irma Adios,” that has gone viral on social media did not hesitate either to throw his support behind the “Caribbean Day of Giving” #CaribbeanDayofGiving #CDoG event.

“I am down family. Let me know what I need to do” the DJ told the Caribbean Diaspora Disaster Relief Coalition when contacted.

A enthusiastic Riley, who is New York created two video PSA that were posted on various social media platforms.

“Caribbean Day of Giving” media-thon, is also getting support from the upcoming Image Entertainment Distinction (IED) Awards slated for today, Saturday, September 30th at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. The event is being hosted by international superstar Shaggy and “Love & Hip Hop” TV star Tara Wallace and will honor Marcia Griffiths, Mighty Sparrow, US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and pop singer Melisa Morgan.

“We plan to use our platform in whatever way possible, to give support and visibility to the ‘Caribbean Day of Giving’ and the event being planned,” event founder Diva Madonna said. “It is important that we assist our brothers and sisters who were devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.”