A Tarry Town Performance For Jamaican Virtuoso Monty Alexander, October 21, 2017, New York

Renowned Grammy-nominated, Jamaican jazz great, Monty Alexander, has taken his brand of jazz to fans around the world. But this month he returns to Upstate New York for a performance at the famous Jazz Forum.

Alexander, who has been presented with the Commander In The Order Of Distinction for outstanding service to his homeland as a worldwide music ambassador, is set to bring his one-of-a-kind jazz to fans in Tarry Town, NY.

The maestro, who has made his mark on the jazz music scene for his unique infusion of traditional jazz and reggae – the music of his homeland – will play at one of the country’s premiere not-for-profit jazz venues from Friday, October 20 to Saturday, October 21, 2017. Alexander will play two shows on both nights – at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

Tickets are US $30 per night and can be purchased by selecting the day of attendance in the calendar here and clicking the Buy Tickets button.

