Taste Of Jerk, The Official Launch Of Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York

The official launch dubbed ‘Taste of Jerk kick-off” is the precursor to Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens New York in July from 12-8pm. One of the event sponsor and Festival producer VP Records hosted the media launch on June 16th at their Retail Store in Jamaica; Queens, New York. 2018. Under the watchful eye of Owner of VP Records Patricia Chin, and president of VP Chris Chin, Director of Business Development of VP Records Richard Lue hosted the afternoon the successful event.

There were special appearances by reggae band New Kingston and Jamaican, London born actor Duane Henry of hit shows NCIS. The Live remote broadcast by DJ Roy and Irie Jam Radio, from 2-4pm and Reggae King Radio from 2-5pm helped tri-state area residents to begin the countdown to the Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival the Sunday, July 22nd in New York.

The press conference featured remarks from this year new vendor Neil Curtis of Farm Up, who brought a sample of their farmers market specializing in homegrown fruits and vegetables with amazing health benefits. The conference concluded with remarks sponsor Sean Bacchus, VP Retail business banking of HSBC.

Media, special guests member of the public were treated jerk chicken, festival, fish, salad from vendors Island Wraps from Rochester NY, Sunrise Cuisine from Stamford CT and T&G Flavors from Queens NY.

The events continued with a special surprise performance by New Kingston, and meet and greet with the public, and a surprise call from Elephant Man into Irie Jam. The vendors and sponsors were provided for non-media guests as well as a mini kid’s zone face painting area.

The July 22nd New York Jerk Festival will include performances by energy God Elephant Man, African sensation Patoranking and “Walking Trophy” artist Hood Celebrity. Other performers include LU.S.T, Jahmiel, New Kingston and Braata Folk Singers.

Visit https://jerkfestivalny.com for more information. Stay up to date via social media, find the Grace Jamaican Festival on Facebook and Instagram.