The Tennors headline Father’s Day show in South Florida – June 17th, 2018

Rocksteady greats, The Tennors, are headliners for a Father’s Day show at The Gardens in North Lauderdale on June 17th, 2018. The Gardens is located at 4340 N.State Rd 7 Lauderdale Lakes Florida, 333129.

The group, best known for songs like “Pressure and Slide” and “Ride Yuh Donkey”, have been recording since 1966. Clive “Clive Tennors” Murphy, who founded the group, is The Tennors’ sole original member. Hal Anthony and Howard Spencer complete the current lineup.

According to Murphy, they will perform their classic songs at the upcoming show. But also plan to do new material from “Multiracial”, their album which is scheduled for release this month.

The Tennors are expected to perform in the United Kingdom in September on the Folkestone Skabour event.

“With that in mind we hope to do as many shows as we can before we head out,” said Murphy.

The evergreen Murphy started The Tennors with Maurice Johnson during the height of Jamaica’s rocksteady craze. They had a massive hit for producer Clement “Coxson” Dodd the following year with “Pressure And Slide” which inspired Sugar Minot’s 1979 ganja classic, “Mr. DC”.

In April, the group enjoyed a mini revival when “Another Scorcher”, a song they cut with Jackie Bernard in 1976 was used by beer giants Heineken in a television commercial.

The Tennors’ latest songs are “Multiracial” and “Long Long Time”, both from the new album.

Contact & booking information

Public Relations Contact: Howard Campbell

Booking Contact: [email protected]