Jamaica Diaspora and Friends Excellence Award (JDAFEA) Launches First Global Diaspora Peer Award At Diaspora Conference

Florida, August 11, 2017– The Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference held in Kingston on July 23-26, 2017 was the launching pad for the Jamaica Diaspora and Friends Excellence Award (JDAFEA), the first global Diaspora peer award recognizing initiatives led by members of the Diaspora and Friends of Jamaica. The new and only global Diaspora led award will recognize and celebrate projects led by the Diaspora and Friends of Jamaica that support the growth of Jamaica’s Economy, People, Culture and Communities.

The JDAFEA Foundation, comprised of Diaspora members from the USA, UK and Canada, saw the importance and need to create this pioneering, unprecedented peer award. “We want to celebrate the achievements of the Jamaican Diaspora and Friends of Jamaica in each award category which initially includes; Health, Education, Agriculture, Business, Ambassadorship and goodwill” remarked Keisha Tingling, Chairman of the Foundation. The award will be accompanied by a monetary grant to further philanthropic projects along with a prestigious trophy.

The Foundation will begin receiving applications on Jamaica Diaspora day, June 16, 2018 and the first award ceremony is slated to coincide with the 8th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference. For further information visit the JDAFEA website, www.jdafea.org.